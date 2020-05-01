Retailers in Nacogdoches cautiously welcome customers back to reopened businesses

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Retail doors are open, but not without some nervousness. Public health concerns are still on the minds of some retailers.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he will enact a multi-stage reopening plan beginning on Friday, May 1 with retail stores, malls, restaurants, and movie theaters.
The owner of Texas Size Bling in Nacogdoches is taking an added precaution out of respect for her employees and for any immunocompromised person who may enter the store.
“It’s an interesting time. There are a lot of people that feel it’s too soon, and we understand that,” said Lisa Garner. “Then, there’s a fair amount of people that are also anxious to return to some amount of normal in their lives. We are too. As small business owners, we’re anxious to open the doors back up."
Garner said she entertained the idea of not reopening for several more days to see how reopening businesses impacted the number of positive COVID-19 cases in East Texas.
However, being a small business owner, she explained that the financial responsibility that comes with running a business and paying employees also weighed on her decision.
“There is an amount of financial responsibility that we have to meet. I think some of our employees were anxious to get back to work.”
Garner’s compromise is additional precautions above and beyond what the state is requiring. Employees are told to wear masks. So are the customers.
“And if they choose not to, we understand but they won’t be able to shop with us,” she explained.
“When businesses, like Texas Size Bling or any other businesses, enforce wearing a mask it means a lot to me," said Ashley Morgan, an immunocompromised advocate. "It means they aren’t just caring about themselves or their business. They also care about my safety.”
Morgan became a customer Friday, but chose curbside pickup over indoor shopping.
“Until I see probably less than five new cases per week, I probably won’t be going into stores," she explained.
Friday’s reopening is one day after the state reported 50 deaths related to COVID-19 in one day, the highest daily number in the state since the pandemic began. As many businesses are sure to do, Garner said she will continuously re-evaluate whether it’s safe to keep her doors open.
The second phase of the reopening of Texas is expected as early as May 18. The second phase will include barbershops, hair salons, bars, and gyms. All public establishments will be required to operate at no more than 25-percent capacity, and up to 50-percent in select rural areas.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.