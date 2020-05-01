State Medical Task Force offers COVID-19 testing in Angelina County tomorrow

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On behalf of the City of Lufkin and Angelina County:
The state’s Medical Task Force will offer COVID-19 testing in Angelina County on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing is by APPOINTMENT ONLY and available at two locations:
- Pitser Garrison Convention Center parking lot (601 N. Second St. in Lufkin)
- Angelina County Weigh Station in Diboll (on U.S. 59 south, one mile south of Diboll city limits)
DO NOT SHOW UP AND EXPECT TO BE TESTED WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. You will be turned away.
There is NO cost for testing at these sites and the test will be done via a nasal swab. These sites are only open for ONE DAY and do not replace the testing/call center established by Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The City of Lufkin and Angelina County are helping to facilitate and publicize the testing sites but have no role in site operations.
To be eligible for the state’s testing you must have at least ONE or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Sore throat
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
- Shortness of breath
Health care workers and first responders can be tested WITHOUT having any of the symptoms.
To register for testing, call 512-883-2400 starting at 9 a.m. today or visit https://txcovidtest.org.
