UIL clears way for changes to summer workouts, physicals

The UIL also passed a proposal that looks to help healthcare professionals use their time with OCVID-19. Traditionally physicals are required for incoming 7th graders as well as students in 9th and 11th grades wishing to participate in UIL physical activities. That practice is being waived to just incoming 7th graders. If 9th or 11th grade athletes have a clean physical on record they will be allowed to move forward without one this upcoming year. If a 9th or 11th grade student will be participating for the first time they will be required to get a physical.