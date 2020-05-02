Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This morning will be partly sunny and warm, in the low 60s. By the afternoon the clouds will move out and temperatures will make it to the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be breezy, between 10-20 mph with gusts closer to 25 mph. If you plan to go out on the lakes be aware there is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect from 10 AM until 7 PM. Overnight, we will cool to the mid 60s. Tomorrow and Monday will be very similar days with lots of sunshine, mid to upper 80s, and gusty winds. A weak cold front will approach our area late on Tuesday, bringing with it a slight chance for rain in the evening and overnight hours. Clear skies return for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures take a small dip into the upper 70s to low 80s. Another cold front will swing around on Friday night, increasing our rain chances.