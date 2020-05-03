Former President George W. Bush shares message of encouragement amid COVID-19

(KLTV) - Former President George W. Bush shared a message of encouragement Saturday.
In a video message tweeted on Saturday, Bush outlined the challenges all people are facing right now because of the pandemic.
“A remorseless, invisible enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us. A disease that can quickly take breath and life,” Bush said.
Bush later said there are a few things we should remember during these times.
“First, let us remember we have faced times of testing before. Following 9/11 I saw a great nation rise as one to honor the brave, to grieve with the grieving, and to embrace unavoidable new duties. And I have no doubt, none at all, that the spirit of service and sacrifice is alive and well in America,” he said.
“Second, let us remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery. Even at an appropriate, social distance, we can find ways to be present in the lives of others, to ease their anxiety and share their burdens. Third, lets remember that the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly. In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill, and the unemployed.”
Bush went on the say Americans need to remember how small our differences are in the face of a shared threat.
“In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable, and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together, and we are determined to rise.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.