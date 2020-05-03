A message of hope and reunion during today’s tornado cleanup

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - The morning after an EF-3 tornado struck the Holifield’s home in Onalaska was the last time the family saw their cat, Diddleman.
“We just haven’t been able to find her,” said Polk County resident, Kim Holifield. “We’ve been coming and bringing big things of food and water.”
Until today.
Holifield knelt down and picked up Diddleman. “Hey. You can come home with us,” she said. “Poor baby.”
The family duck, who was outside just before the tornado hit, was able to ride out the tornado in the bathroom.
“This all caved in. The duck was right there in the shower and everything else had fell down but the shower,” Holifield said. “It was just stuff like shampoo bottles and razors. Big pieces of insulation was all in there.”
Holified said she and her mother had talked about going into the hallway if a tornado ever threatened their home.
“We’d just shut the bedroom and the bathroom doors and just get right here down in the floor,” Holifield said. “But in my mind I thought, we’d have some flashlights ready, we’ll have pillows. We’re going to be all prepared. I didn’t know we were just going to run and dive.”
Once the tornado passed they climbed out of the badly damaged home through the only window not blocked by debris.
“I mean people were running down the roads trying to find anyone that needed help,” Holifield said. “And our neighbor that was in the double-wide rode it and she said she crawled out of the rubble on top of our house.”
One final message of hope found in the rubble today.. birthday gifts that Holifield believed were lost forever.
“This is the card they gave me. That’s so sweet. And what a… it says, ‘Be blessed, be grateful, be celebratful.’”
Holifield, her husband, and mother are settling into a different home her landlord found for them the evening the tornado hit.
