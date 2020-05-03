Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After an absolutely beautiful weekend, we can look forward to one more day of warm temperatures and dry weather on Monday. Tomorrow will start off in the middle to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds at 10-15+ miles per hour. Clouds look to clear by the early afternoon hours and temperatures will once again warm into the middle to upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Clouds will quickly increase overnight into Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front, and scattered showers with an isolated thundershower will be possible throughout the day as the front slowly moves through East Texas. A few scattered showers will be possible very early Wednesday for Deep East Texas before skies clear out early in the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and lower to middle 80s through Thursday. Another cold front moves through on Friday and will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers will be possible very early on Saturday before skies clear out for the weekend with mild afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.