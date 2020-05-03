WEBXTRA: Work begins on Lufkin Little League mural

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Work has begun on a mural in downtown Lufkin that will honor the 2017 Little League US Champions and 2018 Junior League US Champions.
The mural is at the corner of S. First Street and Frank Avenue. It is part of a project by the Lufkin Landscape Task Force.
Local artist Byron Jones started sketching out the design this weekend and in the coming days will begin painting the mural that takes up most of one wall of the old Penny’s building in downtown Lufkin.
