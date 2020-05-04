From Corrigan to Dallas: LaDarius Hamilton fulfills lifetime dream

“That was crazy for me,” Hamilton said. “He is the mark of a defensive lineman. Not just at North Texas but everywhere. NFL, Hall of Fame, Top 100. I did not know what to think. What helped me was that he came up to me before the game and was like, ‘I had some good games in that jersey and I had some bad ones. Just go out there and play.’ I was like, ‘Thank you. Thank you. That makes me feel so much more comfortable.’"