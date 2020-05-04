Debris removal project scheduled to begin in Polk, San Jacinto counties on Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The process of removing debris after an EF-3 tornado tore through Polk and San Jacinto counties in late April is scheduled to begin Tuesday, according to a Texas Department of Transporation (TxDOT) spokesperson.
Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Polk County within the cities of Onalaska and Seven Oaks as crews begin removing debris through tornado-damaged areas. Work will begin in Texas Acres subdivision in Onalaska Tuesday and progress through other affected areas, according to TxDOT.
On April 22, a tornado touched down on the west coast of Lake Livingston in San Jacinto County and moved into Polk County, causing three deaths and 33 injuries. The storm also destroyed at least 173 destroyed homes and damaged at least 306 others. After examining the damage, survey teams with the National Weather Service gave the tornado an EF-3 rating.
The tornado was on the ground 32 miles, and its estimated peak wind speed was 140 miles-per-hour, and at its widest, it was 1,100 yards wide, according to the NWS.
A virtual pre-construction meeting was held Monday that included TxDOT employees, contractors, stakeholders, leaders from Polk and San Jacinto counties, and emergency management teams that signaled the beginning of an emergency contract for debris removal, according to TxDOT.
As this work begins, drivers should remain alert through each work zone.
For more information on statewide closures and conditions, visit drivetexas.org.
