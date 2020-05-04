Downtown Nacogdoches undergoing transformation even as Texas businesses reopen

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Downtowns are the backbone of many communities, particularly for smaller, rural towns. Nacogdoches is currently undergoing a transformation and it’s not totally connected to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rebecca Gall and her husband John own and operate Twigs and Tin, a unique artisan gift and home décor shop. Less than six months ago the couple opened up Gall’s, a coffee shop. Then, Covid-19 hit forced the businesses to close.
At the same time, Rebecca was trying to decide if she should take a lucrative job offer in another state. With two closed businesses the decision to take it came.
Gall spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about how she hates to ‘leave a hole’ in downtown Nacogdoches. And, while it’s not the best time to be unloading properties and merchandise, she is confident the Galls will do just fine, along with the rest of Nacogdoches.
