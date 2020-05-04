East Texas leaders urge congress to approve funding for national forest counties

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Forests are the foundation of many essential products. They provide elements for human health and fuel the deep East Texas economy.
Elected leaders believe national forests may hold the key for economic survival during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 600.000 acres of forest land in East Texas are protected by the federal government. This means county governments do not collect any property tax on that land within their borders.
“Some of our counties that need it the most are the ones that have the most forest land at stake and therefor, they’re most impacted by this,” said Lonnie Hunt, the director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
If bills pending in the U.S. Congress are approved, it would give some East Texas counties permanent funding they lost when the Secure Rural Schools and Communities Act expired; counties that are home to Sabine, Davy Crockett and Sam Houston national forests.
“This new legislation that our counties are supporting would set up a permanent trust fund with the federal government that would make sure that the SRS payments are funded in perpetuity. So that we don’t have to keep fighting this battle year in and year out.”
The timing is important because the federal government is forming stimulus packages to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This SRS money is an investment into the economy,” Hunt said. “It means jobs for county employees that are working on these roads. It means salaries for teachers that are teaching in our public school districts.”
Eleven East Texas county judges signed a letter urging Congressional leaders to include the Forest Management for Rural Stability Act in the next potential stimulus package.
“When the next stimulus package comes out, if there is one, be sure we’re in there,” Hunt said. “And be that this SRS program is funded so that we can rely on this income. Not just right now, but for years to come.”
The letter states, “The federal forest land is simply not benefiting the local communities as it was designed to do. The lost revenue is hurting all our counties and school districts.”
“The perspectives of the counties and school are, this was a contract, this was an agreement that the federal government made to us, way back yonder,” Hunt said. “And the federal government ought to live up to its agreement.”
Since 2007 the federal funding for counties and school districts, in which there is a national forest, has dropped from nearly $5,000,000 to less than $2,000,000.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.