First Alert: Tracking a couple of cold fronts this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We do have the first of two cold fronts that will grace us with their presence this week and it all starts on Tuesday. The first and weaker cold front will move through our part of the state on Tuesday afternoon, providing us with more clouds and a 30% chance of a few light showers. By the time we get toward sunset, that front will have cleared our area, leading to a wind shift as drier air and lower humidity will return in its wake.
This will set us up for a couple of sunny days on Wednesday and Thursday as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons under sun-filled skies and low humidity. This will bring us the weather we have experienced in recent days.
A second and stronger cold front will then sweep through the Piney Woods on Friday, bringing us a 60% chance of rain, which means our odds for getting a drink of water on our lawns and gardens will be noticeably higher. The cloudy skies will keep our temperatures in the 70’s during the day as well.
Since this second frontal passage will be stronger, we will see a more notable cool down come this weekend as chilly mornings give way to mild and comfortable afternoons under mostly clear skies. This weekend is shaping up to be fantastic for all your outdoor plans and should make for a wonderful gift for all the moms out there on Mother’s Day.
