First Alert: Tracking a couple of cold fronts this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We do have the first of two cold fronts that will grace us with their presence this week and it all starts on Tuesday. The first and weaker cold front will move through our part of the state on Tuesday afternoon, providing us with more clouds and a 30% chance of a few light showers. By the time we get toward sunset, that front will have cleared our area, leading to a wind shift as drier air and lower humidity will return in its wake.