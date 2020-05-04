Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

POLICE HELICOPTER CRASH-HOUSTON
Houston officer injured in helicopter crash now serious
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer is now in serious condition. Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokesperson Natasha Barrett said 35-year-old Chase Cormier was upgraded from critical condition Sunday following surgery after the early Saturday morning crash. Police say 35-year-old Officer Jason Knox, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, died of injuries suffered in the crash. The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call — we don’t know.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
For fourth straight day, Texas surpasses 1,000 new cases
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day and the number of deaths increased by at least 20. State health officials on Sunday reported 31,548 confirmed cases and 867 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without showing symptoms. The vast majority of those infected, recover.
AP-US-OBIT-BOBBY-LEE-VERDUGO
Bobby Lee Verdugo, leader of 1968 LA school walkout, dies
Bobby Lee Verdugo, one of the leaders of the 1968 East Los Angeles high school walkout to protest discrimination and dropout rates among Mexican American students, has died. His daughter, Monica Verdugo, announced on Facebook that her father died peacefully Friday surrounded by his wife and his family. He was 69. Born in East Los Angeles, Verdugo was a key figure in the 1968 student movement of Mexican Americans who faced physical punishment for speaking Spanish in class and discrimination from white administrators and teachers. The beatings of high school students seeking fair treatment generated anger around the U.S. and encouraged Mexican American students in Texas and New Mexico to stage their own walkouts.
BLUE BELL CHARGES
Blue Bell pleads in ice cream listeria case; ex-CEO charged
AUSTIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas ice cream company has pleaded guilty to distributing contaminated goods and its former CEO has been charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection to a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead. Prosecutors say Blue Bell Creameries agreed to pay more than $19 million in fines and forfeiture as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream. Former CEO Paul Kruse was charged Friday with seven felonies for allegedly concealing what the company knew about the listeria contamination. His lawyer says he is innocent.
CUBAN EMBASSY SHOOTING
Accused embassy gunman said he feared Cuban organized crime
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Cuban man who sought asylum in the U.S. sprayed nearly three dozen rounds into the front of the Cuban Embassy in Washington using an AK-47 rifle because he told police he wanted to “get them before they could get him.” Court papers made public Friday say 42-year-old Alexander Alazo, of Texas, claimed asylum in the U.S. in 2007. He said he received threats from Cuban organized crime groups years later and has feared they are targeting him. Police say Alazo opened fire at the Cuban Embassy around 2 a.m. Thursday. He’s charged with violent attack on a foreign official or premises, firearms offenses and other charges.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAMADAN IN AMERICA
In US, a virus-era Ramadan presents obstacles, opportunities
For Muslims in the United States, there is no other time more centered around gathering in congregation than the holy month of Ramadan. In every corner of the country, believers attend community iftar meals to break the fast and then pack neatly into tight rows for nightly prayers at the mosque. On weekends, especially, some may linger longer as they catch up and share in the pre-dawn suhoor meal. But this year, Ramadan falls during a global pandemic. In the U.S., with the world’s highest COVID-19 death toll, that means being forced to mark the month in different, more virtual and sometimes solitary ways.
VEGAS GAMBLER-PRISON RELEASE
Famed Vegas gambler released from prison in COVID-19 program
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prominent Las Vegas professional gambler who was convicted in New York in a federal insider trading case linked to pro golfer Phil Mickelson and Dallas-based Dean Foods Co. has been released to home confinement in the San Diego area. Attorney Richard Wright said William “Billy” Walters was released from a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, under a prison coronavirus release program and arrived Friday in California. Walters is now 73. He was found guilty in 2017 of using information from the Dean Foods board chairman to amass millions of dollars in illegal profits during eight years of stock trades. Michelson was not criminally charged.
LESSER PRAIRIE CHICKEN
Group: Funds meant for chicken conservation misused
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are questioning spending by wildlife managers who oversee a conservation effort for the lesser prairie chicken after money was used on a building and salaries rather than on projects to help the bird. Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s habitat spans parts of five states — including a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin. The Center for Biological Diversity has been pushing for federal protections for the species and pointed to an audit of the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that was recently made public. The association says it's taking steps to improve oversight and management of the conservation program.
EXXON-RESULTS
Exxon profits drop as most of world stays home, forgoes fuel
NEW YORK (AP) — Profits fell at Exxon Mobil during the first quarter as the global pandemic began to erode oil demand. The Irving, Texas oil giant lost $610 million in the first quarter, down 126% from the same time last year. Revenue was $56.16 billion, down 12% year over year. And Chevron Corp. turned a profit in the first quarter, but the company warned Friday its financial picture is likely to be depressed in the future because of reduced demand caused by the coronavirus. Fewer people are driving or flying as the world fights to contain the spread of COVID-19, decreasing the need for fuel.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHAKY PLANS
'And then, boom': Outbreak shows shaky ground as Texas opens
PARIS, Texas (AP) — Barely a week ago, rural Lamar County could make a pretty good argument for Texas’ reopening on Friday. Only a handful of the 50,000 residents in the county on the border with Oklahoma had tested positive for the coronavirus. None had died. Then an outbreak at a nursing home turned up over the weekend. Now at least 65 people are infected and one person is dead as the county becomes a cautionary tale of the fragility of the governor's plan to get Texas back in business. Starting Friday, retailers, restaurants and movie theaters have permission to let customers back in the door.