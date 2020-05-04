Mobile COVID-19 testing planned for Tuesday in Cherokee County

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Mobile COVID-19 testing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, in Cherokee County.
According to a flyer, the testing will be happening at First Baptist Church located at 372 E. 4th St. in Rusk. The testing will be happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is by appointment only and you can call 512-883-2400 to register. You can also register by visiting Txcovidtest.org.
You will be screened to see if you have fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscles or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, or loss of taste or smell.
