Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds will continue to move out throughout the day as temperatures warm to the upper 80s. Winds will be gusty from the south. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s. Tomorrow, a weak cold front will pass through our area bringing with it spotty showers throughout the day. The rain should clear up by the late afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will sweep through East Texas on Friday, once again bringing showers and this time, a cool off to the mid 70s. Skies will clear for the weekend but temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s.