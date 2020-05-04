EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A very mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Expect a few clouds this morning, but then skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s with breezy south winds. More clouds roll in overnight tonight with a chance for a few scattered showers and thundershowers tomorrow. This will be along a weak cold front moving into the region. Expect winds to turn from south to north as the front arrives. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday afternoon. Another warming trend begins with more sunshine midweek. The warming trend will be cut short on Friday with the arrival of another cold front. Expect another chance for scattered showers and thundershowers Friday with high temperatures dropping into the 70s behind the front into the weekend