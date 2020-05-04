Nurse who returned from COVID-19 hotspot in New York shares experience working on frontlines

“I think that every nurse should experience what I experienced, should they experience the pandemic the way I experienced they would look at nursing in a completely new light,” said Shepard. “The way nursing is done in New York is not the same way it’s done here. The people of New York are not the same as the people here in Texas. The care is completely different; our sympathy and empathy is completely different, but you’ll never know or understand what I’m saying unless you experience it.”