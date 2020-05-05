Debris cleanup efforts continue in Polk County as number of destroyed homes rises

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - The number of homes destroyed by recent severe weather has risen and many families are still in need of assistance. Today, work crews began removing debris from tornado-damaged areas within Onalaska and Seven Oaks.
According to County Judge Sydney Murphy, 806 homes were destroyed by the EF-3 tornado that touched down in Polk County on April 22nd.
Today, debris cleanup continued.
“The county is coming in, our contractors are also coming in. So, everybody is going to be moving now in the direction of debris removal. Some of our contractors had to remove trees, so they could put their lines back up,” Murphy said.
Murphy says given the amount of debris left behind, the clean-up process has so far gone well.
“And that was one of the discussions we had during a meeting, about how to you separate the debris,” Murphy explained. “I don't think you can really separate it. I think the response has been phenomenal. I think our ability to get in there has been phenomenal, just all the way around."
Murphy says that over 420 county residents requested help moving debris. From that amount, over 270 of those requests have been filled, with more requests rolling in.
Since the tornado, many churches like Onalaska United Pentecostal have contributed to helping families in need by giving away free food.
“Overall, it's been a pretty big joint effort,” Murphy expressed.
Murphy encourages Polk County residents to lend a helping hand too those in need, so that they are able to get as much cleaned up as quickly as possible.
