As Dixie League cancels World Seires, Nacogdoches Boys Youth Baseball holding out hope for season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Youth Baseball League is still hoping they will get in a season in the near future.
“We are well over 200 games behind," NYBA President Jonathan Adams said. "The challenge is when can we start and how many games will we be able to play.”
No matter how many games they are able to get in there will be no Dixie League World Series. The organization that oversees leagues in 11 different states announced that there World Series competitions have been canceled. Their announcement came just days after Little League International canceled all seven of their World Series events due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“It is tough," Adams said. "It is an opportunity that is gone and they may never get a chance again.”
Adams is hopeful that when Governor Greg Abbott speaks on May 18, his board will be able to move forwards and start games soon after that, giving the teams a week to prepare then adjusting the schedule to host games at the fields each week night minus Wednesday.
The league is also looking at fast tracking a high school division and getting teams together for that age group.
“Dixie has always offered it but we have never done it before,” Adams said.
High school players saw their seasons canceled a few weeks back after being suspended by the UIL in mid-March.
“It gives them the chance to get back on the field and the chance to do something other then sit at the house all day," Adams said.
While Dixie has canceled their World Series events, the organization did not rule out state tournaments if they could be done safely.
You can read the full Dixie League release here.
Form more information on the Nacogdoches Boys Youth Baseball Association, click here.
