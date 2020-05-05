First Alert: A return to sunshine and low humidity on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This evenings storms have exited the scene, allowing for skies to clear out overnight as northerly winds usher in a fresh batch of drier air into the Piney Woods. This will lead to overnight lows cooling down into the upper 50’s by daybreak Wednesday.
With high pressure building in behind the front, we will get a return to sun-filled skies and low humidity days for Wednesday and Thursday. Look for cool mornings to give way to warm afternoons with a northeasterly breeze on Wednesday giving way to a southeasterly breeze by Thursday afternoon.
A second and stronger cold front will then grace us with its presence on Friday. We stand to see better rain coverage with this end-of-week frontal passage than the current front moving through today.
Behind the Friday front, things will clear out and turn out wonderful for Mother’s Day weekend. We will have chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under cobalt, blue skies and a gentle breeze. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler this weekend as well, which will make for some ideal weather to spend outdoors with mom.
Skies will remain fair-to-partly cloudy into early next week with a gradual warming trend ensuing by that time.
