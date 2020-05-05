How many COVID-19 patients are being treated in East Texas hospitals?

From UT Health East Texas: “We have made adjustments in our patient care areas so that all of our COVID-positive patients and Persons Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 are being treated on the same floor in order to isolate those patients as well as the staff caring for them. We have plenty of capacity at the moment to treat patients, and we have plans in place that would allow us to increase ICU and negative pressure rooms if needed. Not all COVID patients require the Intensive Care Unit, so the number of COVID patients in the ICU fluctuates. We are fine on the number of ventilators we have currently. And we are part of a larger health system that would allow us to get additional ventilators if necessary.”