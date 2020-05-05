Lufkin City Council approves $5.2M capital improvement projects

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council approved $5.2 million for six separate capital improvement projects that will be completed in 2020 and 2021.
The projects include:
- Turning the old armory on Tulane Drive into a public safety training facility that will be used by police, fire and public safety officials.
- The city will be reimbursed for the recent purchase of the new Rec Center on East Kerr Avenue.
- Extending Whitehouse Drive between FM 819 and FM 324.
- Creation of First Street Plaza from from Shepherd Avenue to Lufkin Avenue. Plaza will be open to street traffic but will have removable bollards installed so the street could get shutdown fast for events. Decorations will be built into concrete and a public restroom will be built near the Pines Theater.
- Construction of a nature trail at Jones Park.
- New bus stops added for the Brazos Transit Authority.
According to City Manager Keith Wright, all of the projects will be completed by the end of 2021. This is the first phase of several capital improvement plans the city has compiled. The plan is being paid for by a bond sell of $5.2 million at 2.84 percent interest for 20 years to the city. Wright said this will not effect taxes to taxpayers.
