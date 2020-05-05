Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in locating wanted fugitive

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive. Zachery Allen Driver is wanted by NCSO for Indecency with a Child a 2nd-degree felony. Driver is 20 years of age and is originally from Douglass, Texas. Driver has been known to hang out in several different locations in Nacogdoches County and also has ties in the Melrose Community.
The investigation started in April 2020 when the victim made an outcry of sexual assault. During an ongoing investigation, Sheriff investigators established probable cause for a warrant that was obtained for Driver’s arrest on Monday evening, May 4, 2020.
Sheriff investigators obtained information that Driver is possibly on the run and is aware of the criminal charges against him. Driver was last seen driving a white half-ton, four-wheel-drive GMC pickup truck. Anyone with information on Zachery Driver’s whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at (936) 559-2607 or the Nacogdoches County Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-4636.