Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in locating wanted fugitive

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive. Zachery Allen Driver is wanted by NCSO for Indecency with a Child a 2nd-degree felony. Driver is 20 years of age and is originally from Douglass, Texas. Driver has been known to hang out in several different locations in Nacogdoches County and also has ties in the Melrose Community.