Nacogdoches receives continued support from state for COVID-19 resources

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tonight in Nacogdoches County there is a push for continued state resources.
This comes after the state confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19 cases.
A total of 11 people have died from the virus in Nacogdoches County, with more than 180 cumulative cases.
Because Nacogdoches does not have their own health district they have been working closely with the state. Amy Mehaffey, Communications and Main Street director, said several regional representatives met with them a few weeks ago to discuss plans and the discussion continues.
“All day, everyday is not an understatement,” said Mehaffey. “They are a resource and they actually increased staff in this area in response to the high case counts in Shelby County and here. And so what that means is there are people doing contact investigations.”
The county is seeing clusters in long-term care facilities. In April Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare’s corporate office confirmed a total of 13 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The state has come in and looked at procedures and protocols with each facility. Preemptively and after the fact, after clusters are identified,” said Mehaffey “And then we work with those facilities to ensure they are educated and have what they need to implement the proper protocols to keep the virus from spreading inside those facilities.”
Along with clusters they are seeing a trend in the same household cases.
“Yes there are clusters but they’re all kind of traced back to something for the most part,” said Mehaffey. “Yes there’s still community spread, yes we still have to remain diligent, yes we have to wear our masks but it’s also a little tiny light at the end of the tunnel I hope.”
Between the state, city and county, and healthcare professionals, the emergency management team is doing their best to gather and put out information as it’s received.
“We are continuing to try to educate the public,” said Mehaffey. “We all know that as we open back up it’s highly encouraged, strongly encouraged for people to wear masks.”
Mehaffey said they also get daily hospital census updates from South East Texas Regional Advisory Council.
This tells them how many patients are hospitalized, on ventilators, and the number of available ventilators.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.