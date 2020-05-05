Tuesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies will slowly clear from north to south throughout the afternoon as a cold front passes through. Once your area sees the cold front, winds will shift to be from the north, bringing down cooler air. This will help temperatures only warm to the upper 70s today with a few spots down south a bit warmer. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 50s. Tomorrow and Thursday, expect clear skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another cold front will pass through East Texas on Friday, once again bringing showers and a cool off to the mid 70s. For your Mother’s Day Weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and low to mid 70s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday.