Workforce Solutions job hunting tools offered differently during pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taught Texas Workforce Solutions an important lesson according to Mark Durand, the executive director for Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.
“We’re not going to be doing business the same as we did in the past," Durand said.
Immediate changes can be found at Workforce Solutions’ front doors. They are closed to the public, but phones, e-mail, and websites are open.
The sites offer a different way of doing business.
“One thing is by virtual workshops to prepare our job seekers,” Durand said.
Numerous virtual workshops are scheduled from May 6 to May 18. All participants need to do is contact the Workforce Center by calling (936) 639-1351 and pressing 0.
The guidance includes, “helping them to do interviews and do resumes and how to make them project that image to employers so those employers are willing to hire them,” Durand explained.
And traditional job fairs are, for now, replaced with virtual job fairs. The first one in Deep East Texas was held last week.
“We actually did 13 interviews. Looking at a possible 11 of those interviewees being hired,” Durand said.
TWS keeps a list of the companies that are hiring.
"Cal-Tex, Rescare, Texas Home Health, a company in Jasper, Provalus. They’re hiring approximately a hundred individuals. You got Lone Star Collisions,” Durand listed.
It’s encouraging, considering the top five unemployment insurance claim industries in Deep East Texas reflect over 9,000 claims from varied professions, including restaurants, medical fields, and the oil and gas industry.
Some positions are likely to reopen. Others may not. Advisors recommend the workforce needs to be ready during uncertain times.
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas’s website is detwork.org
