Baseball returns to Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the creation of the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI), live sports are expected to take place in the coming months in the state of Texas.
The CSBI is an invitation only, four team regional tournament that will be held June 4th through the 6th at Travis Field in Bryan, Texas.
The teams are expected to be made of top players from around the nation in college baseball. 100 participants will compete for three days of workouts before rosters are made. They will then play in a round-robin tournament, that will consist of six games in three days.
The names of the selected players have not been released yet, due to pending contracts, but players from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and Texas State are expected to be among the group. Red Raider pitcher, Hunter Dobbins is the first confirmed player to sign with the league.
Uri Geva of Infinity Pro Sports, who are hosting the tournament said the event has plans in affect that abide by CDC guidelines. Each coach, player, and umpire will be tested for the Covid-19, before the event begins. The groups will be quarantined at a local hotel during the week of event, and will only be allowed leave on a shuttle to and from the ball park/hotel. CSBI officials will also be recording temperatures daily of all participants at the event.
Games are expected to be available to watch on a streaming site for a fee.
The event will support a non-profit organization.
