Community outreach organization in Lufkin still open to those in need despite change in operations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - House of Compassion in Lufkin has seen a drop in the number of people who have reached out to them for help. While COVID-19 has changed the way the organization operates, House of Compassion wants to send a message to the community: we’re still here.
Glenda Taylor, director of House of Compassion, said since COVID-19 began, she’s seen fewer people coming through their doors to pick up items. The outreach provides hygiene items, snacks, and water, along with clothing for those in need.
Because of restraints brought on by COVID-19, the outreach can’t provide clothing items. However, they’re still providing what they can to those who need it.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides spoke with Taylor about how she adapted to be sure she can still be of assistance to those who need it.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.