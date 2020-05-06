Crews bring in heavy equipment to help with debris cleanup in Polk County

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - Two weeks ago today an EF-3 tornado swept across Polk County, killing two people and damaging more than 800 homes.
Heavy equipment is being used to clear the debris in several Polk County subdivisions.
“There is a lot of debris out there, not just in the subdivision areas but on the roadways,” Rhonda Oaks, TXDOT’s Lufkin district spokesperson said.
Today, in the Texas Acres community, crews spent the day picking up the pieces from the April 22nd tornado.
“Whether it's treetops, or it’s wood from homes, brick or steel,” Oaks added. “The process is just picking up, removing the wood, removing the metal, removing it completely from the area."
After more than 800 homes were destroyed in the Polk County area, Oaks says the goal is to get debris out of the way so repairs can begin.
“We will have to close lanes and block the roadway at times to remove this debris. We want motorists to really work at staying very alert for our equipment, our workers and obey all those signs that they see on the roadway,” Oaks explained.
While the debris clean-up process continues, Oaks says people need to be aware the area will be busy.
“We are working with lots of heavy equipment and a lot of workers out there in the coming days. And I anticipate that this project will probably continue for the next several weeks,” Oaks expressed.
Oaks says since Wednesday, crews have removed over 16,000 cubic yards of debris from the Polk County area.
