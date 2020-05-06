Ellen Trout Zoo says animals miss you, announces reopening plan

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 16, the zoo says in a Facebook post, and they say all of the animals have sorely missed us during this time and are ready to welcome us back.
The zoo’s full post said:
...the zoo will reopen on a limited basis on 11 May 2020. In order to reopen as safely as possible, several operational changes will be put in place. We will have reduced hours and will open at 10am and close at 4 p.m., with last entry at 3:30 p.m.
All buildings, except restrooms, will be closed and guests will be limited to outdoor spaces and exhibits. Groups will be limited to family groups living in the same household and family groups must maintain a 6 foot distance from other family groups. General admission rates will apply.
We will be frequently sanitizing restrooms and touchable surfaces throughout the zoo and again after the zoo closes. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for all visitors. Since concessions and vending machines will be closed and the lion water fountain will not be available, guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.
We hope everyone will be able to enjoy the zoo and be safe while these measures are in place. During this time operational conditions will be subject change depending on any currently developing situation. The safety of our guests, staff and animals is always our top priority.
