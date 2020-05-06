First Alert: Clear skies and low humidity make for a nice treat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a great looking May day throughout all of East Texas thanks to the abundant sunshine, light winds, mild temperatures, and yes, the low humidity.
The clear skies and dry air will lead to a cool night before sunshine and southerly winds lead to a warmer day on Thursday afternoon, with highs climbing into the middle 80′s.
A stronger cold front is set to grace us with its presence on Friday. We stand to see better rain coverage with this end-of-week frontal passage as we have you down for a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, we cannot rule out a few stronger storms developing in our part of the state on Friday afternoon. Outside of some locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning, the strongest of the storms may contain some gusty winds and coin-sized hail.
Behind the Friday cold front, things will clear out and turn out wonderful for Mother’s Day weekend. We will have chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under cobalt, blue skies and a gentle breeze. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler this weekend as well, which will make for some ideal weather to spend outdoors with mom.
Skies will remain fair-to-partly cloudy into early next week with a gradual warming trend ensuing as we progress into the middle part of next week.
