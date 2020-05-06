Governor Abbott allows barber shops, salons to reopen on May 8

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Beginning May 8, hairstylists get to return to work thanks to an announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott lifting restrictions on hair salons and barbershops.
“It was kind of like, very enthusiastic, like a little kid in the candy store so I get to go back to work,” Owner of Cuttin’ Up barbershop, Ron Lewis said.
For the first time in over six weeks, two barbers from Tyler finally get to re-open their shops after Abbott loosens restrictions.
Andrea Crawford, owner of One Stop Barber Shop in Tyler says, he has mixed emotions on the announcement.
“Even though I was happy, I was frustrated because, why us? Why we couldn’t open up in some type of capacity, it doesn’t matter if it’s 20% or 25% or whatever the percentage. We should’ve gotten an opportunity. We can practice social distance, we can do everything,” he said.
Abbott released a four-page document stating the requirements that barbershops have to follow in order to reopen.
“I’m happy and blessed to be able to go back to work,” Lewis said.
Crawford has owned his shop for over 20 years and says he's excited to have his friends back in his chair.
“They’re more than clients, they’re friends. Being a shop owner, a barber, you have so many people come in and you build a personal relationship with them," he said.
Both barbers say they have plans in place to keep things sanitized and space to maintain social distancing.
Abbott also says it’s up to the owners to use their best judgment on whether or not to make plans on reopening their shop beginning on May 8.
For more information on the newly updated guidelines, for business owners, employees, and customers, click here.
