Nacogdoches police arrest woman in connection with 2018 fatal 2-vehicle wreck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have arrested a 38-year-old San Augustine woman in connection with a fatal two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Southeast Stallings Drive in November of 2018.
Clorissa Lyn Johnson was arrested and charged with manslaughter Wednesday afternoon. The Nacogdoches County Jail website did not list a bail amount for her charge.
Sgt. Brett Ayres with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the arrest came after a Nacogdoches County grand jury indicted Johnson on the manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 54-year-old Renee Beam Wilson, of Nacogdoches.
According to a press release from November of 2018, Nacogdoches PD officers were dispatched out to the intersection of East Main Street (State Highway 21) and Southeast Stallings Drive (State Loop 224) at about 6 p.m. on November 30, 2018.
“A red Chevy Impala driven by Renee Beam Wilson, 54, of Nacogdoches was struck by a red Dodge SUV driven by Clorissa Johnson, 37, of San Augustine,” the press release stated.
EMS personnel took both drivers to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where Wilson died as a result of her injuries.
That area of East Main Street remained closed for about 24 hours. Ayres said members of the NPD’s Traffic Division did an extensive accident reconstruction and determined that there was enough evidence to take the case to the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office.
Previous story: 54-year-old woman dies after 2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.