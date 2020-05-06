Nacogdoches police: Man tried to use his vehicle to push mother, daughter into traffic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches police are investigating an incident in which a man tried to use his vehicle to push another vehicle into oncoming traffic in front of the Dollar General store on East Main Street Tuesday evening.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the incident occurred at about 5:08 p.m. Tuesday. NPD officers were dispatched out to an aggravated assault in progress in the 3400 block of East Main.
Sgt. Brett Ayres with the Nacogdoches Police Department said a mother and her grown daughter were in a vehicle when a male relative tried to push them into oncoming traffic with his vehicle.
The woman and her daughter fled the scene and called police. NPD officers searched the area around the Dollar General store on East Main Street, but they couldn’t locate the suspect, Ayres said.
The case has been forwarded to Nacogdoches PD detectives, and an arrest could be pending, Ayres said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.