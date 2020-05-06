Thomas Walkup discusses pro career, love for SFA

“Being a Lumberjack means a lot,” Walkup said. “One of the coolest things it is not just basketball or the school. It is the city of Nacogdoches. It is bigger than one thing. I know people say going to a bigger school is better but that connection I had to the program, school and city all together makes it really special. It is deep in my heart and who I am as a person. I often think if I did not go to SFA would I even be playing basketball? I think I made the right decision to go to SFA. The way people treated me. The friends I made. It holds a special place in my heart.”