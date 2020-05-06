WATCH: Lufkin cosmetologist urges colleagues to ‘stay with what we have been taught’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin cosmetologist appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday and gave her thoughts on Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to allow salons to re-open on Friday.
Abbott made the announcement on Tuesday.
“Cinco de Mayo took on a whole new meaning for us,” Michelle Oliver said with a laugh. “It is freedom for cosmetologists.”
Oliver said she is now working hard on setting up appointments and customers are trying to make claims at being first.
Oliver said any clients need to keep their children at home to limit any possible exposures.
“Stay with what we have been taught,” Oliver said. “We are based on sanitation and sterilization. Keep in mind what you have learned.”
