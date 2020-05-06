WATCH: Nacogdoches County Judge urges strong caution following Governor’s next round of reopenings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday to talk about the latest round of reopenings announced by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“I’m asking people to please play by the rules set by the governor and use good common sense," Sowell said. "The virus is here, there’s no doubt about it.”
“Please use a face covering whenever possible," he said. "You’re doing this not only for your own safety but for those around you as well.”
Sowell said it was his understanding that there was nothing legislative that could enforce face masks in the public but that he thought something regulatory could enforce them at salons.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.