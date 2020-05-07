Child seriously injured after being hit by jet ski at Lake Nacogdoches; suspect at-large

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 10-year-old was lifeflighted to a Fort Worth hospital after being struck by a jet ski at Lake Nacogdoches Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department along with deputies from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens responded to a report of a boating accident on the west side of Lake Nacogdoches involving a 10-year-old victim.
The victim was transported by EMS to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and later lifeflighted to a Fort Worth area hospital.
During the course of the investigation by the Texas Game Wardens and area law enforcement personnel, it was determined that an operator of a jet ski had struck the child near the bank and then fled the scene. Law enforcement personnel later located the jet ski that was abandoned on the west side of the lake. No arrests have been made at this time.
The release said this is an ongoing investigation by the Texas Game Wardens.
