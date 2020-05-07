Dallas Cowboys open season at Los Angeles vs. Rams; Texans in opening night against Chiefs

(KLTV/KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys will open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams Sept. 13. They will have five prime time games this season, and will host Washington on Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys and Rams will face off in the new SoFi Stadium.
The Houston Texans will play in opening night at Kansas City against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans’ one primetime game.
Also of interest, they Texans play the early Thanksgiving game at Detroit.
Here is the remaining schedule for the Cowboys:
Sept. 20 vs Atlanta Falcons
Sept. 27 at Seattle Seahawks
Oct. 4 Cleveland Browns
Oct. 11 New York Giants
Oct. 18 Arizona Cardinals
Oct. 25 Redskins
Nov. 1 Eagles
Nov. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov. 22 at Minnesota Vikings
Nov. 26 Redskins
Dec. 3 Baltimore Ravens
Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals
Dec. 20 San Francisco 49ers
Dec. 27 Philadelphia Eagles
Jan. 3 at New York Giants
The schedule for the Texans:
Sept. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 20 Baltimore Ravens
Sept. 27 at Pittsburg Steelers
Oct. 4 Minnesota Vikings
Oct. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct. 18 at Tennessee Titans
Oct. 25 Green Bay Packers
Week 8 Bye
Nov. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov. 15 at Cleveland Browns
Nov. 22 New England Patriots
Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions
Dec. 6 Indianapolis Colts
Dec. 13 at Chicago Bears
Dec. 19/20 TBD at Indianapolis
Dec. 27 Cincinnati Bengals
Jan. 3 Tennessee Titans