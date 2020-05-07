Dallas Cowboys open season at Los Angeles vs. Rams; Texans in opening night against Chiefs

All five regular-season games that would have been played internationally will now be played at the stadiums of the host teams. (Source: CNN)
May 7, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 7:14 PM

(KLTV/KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys will open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams Sept. 13. They will have five prime time games this season, and will host Washington on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys and Rams will face off in the new SoFi Stadium.

The Houston Texans will play in opening night at Kansas City against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans’ one primetime game.

Also of interest, they Texans play the early Thanksgiving game at Detroit.

Here is the remaining schedule for the Cowboys:

Sept. 20 vs Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 27 at Seattle Seahawks

Oct. 4 Cleveland Browns

Oct. 11 New York Giants

Oct. 18 Arizona Cardinals

Oct. 25 Redskins

Nov. 1 Eagles

Nov. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 22 at Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 26 Redskins

Dec. 3 Baltimore Ravens

Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Dec. 20 San Francisco 49ers

Dec. 27 Philadelphia Eagles

Jan. 3 at New York Giants

The schedule for the Texans:

Sept. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 20 Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 27 at Pittsburg Steelers

Oct. 4 Minnesota Vikings

Oct. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct. 18 at Tennessee Titans

Oct. 25 Green Bay Packers

Week 8 Bye

Nov. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov. 15 at Cleveland Browns

Nov. 22 New England Patriots

Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions

Dec. 6 Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 13 at Chicago Bears

Dec. 19/20 TBD at Indianapolis

Dec. 27 Cincinnati Bengals

Jan. 3 Tennessee Titans

