East Texas athletes moving onto the next level

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) -2020 has not been good for seniors but three East Texas student athletes did not let it stop them from signing with colleges to continue their athletic careers.
In Diboll, Ethan Smith is heading to Jarvis Christian College for baseball. Diboll was 12-2 on the season before the UIL canceled all their remaining games. Smith is a utility player so he is preparing to pitch and play other positions as well for the Bulldogs.
In Woodville, Madison Maddox celebrated her signing with family and coaches. The senior Eagle is heading to Houston Baptist to run track. Maddox is set to do the high jump, run hurdles and possibly the triathlon for the huskies.
Two years ago, Cassie Hogan left Douglass and joined Coastal Bend Junior College for women’s basketball. Now the standout basketball player is onto her next journey. Hogan signed this week with NCAA DIII Sul Ross State.
