East Texas Food Bank to distribute food boxes Thursday at Lufkin expo center

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food assistance boxes Thursday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin.
The boxes will be handed out in a drive-thru setting from 3 to 7 p.m. The food bank is prepared to serve more than 1,500 families, according to Lauren Barnes with the East Texas Food Bank. The boxes contain whole grain cereals, pasta, canned fruit, vegetable and meats.
The site will be open to the public. Those receiving a box will need to provide their name, address and a verbal declaration of income. No ID or paperwork is required.
ETFB has seen an increased need for food assistance in recent weeks as the COVID-19 shutdown left many people without an income. The food bank provided more than 2.4 million meals in April — an increase of 42 percent from last year, according to Barnes
The Labor Department’s report released Thursday morning shows nearly 3.2 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. More than 33 million people have filed jobless claims in the seven weeks since the COVID-19 shutdown started.
Click here for information about East Texas Food Bank’s Senior Box Home Delivery program.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.