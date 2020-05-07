ETN INTERVIEW: Tyler doctor talks about COVID-19 testing

KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke to Dr. Stephen C. Spain about the testing that has been going on at his office. Spain said that has been doing the PCR test, which requires swabs to be taken from a person’s nose, mouth, or both to see if he or she is shedding the coronavirus. Last week, Spain’s office also started offering the antibody test, which shows if a person is infected with COVID-19 or has been recently infected with the virus.