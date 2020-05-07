First Alert: Rain and a few strong storms on the menu for Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will see clouds on the increase as we head through the overnight hours as an approaching disturbance could clip the northern parts of our KTRE viewing area, which is why we will have a 30% chance of rain and storms in the forecast in the overnight time frame.
We will then have a better chance of being on the receiving end of some rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday as the odds of getting wet ramps up to 70%. The higher likelihood of rain and storm chances on Friday will be due to a fast-moving cold front that will push through Deep East Texas in the early afternoon hours.
While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, we cannot rule out a few stronger storms developing in our part of the state in the 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. window. Outside of some locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning, the strongest of the storms may contain some gusty winds and coin-sized hail.
The rain chances will wind down by Friday evening as a cool northerly breeze ushers in much cooler and drier air just in time for the weekend.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape this weekend, we will be in store for some spectacular weather on this special Mother’s Day weekend. We will have chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under cobalt, blue skies and a cool breeze.
Skies will remain fair-to-partly cloudy into early next week with a gradual warming trend ensuing as highs climb back into the middle 80’s. At the same time, an increase in low-level moisture will yield a 20% chance of isolated showers returning on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
