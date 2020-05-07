Governor Abbott allows salons to reopen on May 8 with safety guidelines in place

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Beginning May 8, Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, and tanning salons to reopen their doors to customers if they adhere to certain safety requirements. There are a number of new safety standards that you will see inside some nail salons in east Texas.
“We’ve had to install the plexiglass shields on the nail tables, we had to do additional sanitizing things and get prepared to do that. Got to using a lot more disposable things,” manager of Tracy’s nails at D’lux nail spa in Tyler, Jill Freeman said.
On Friday, Governor Abbott outlines that nail salons may operate if they can ensure at least six feet social distancing between workstations.
“It’s really important that when you’re working with other people, that things are clean. We might be using a little bit heavier sanitizing products," she said.
The state recommends cleaning or disinfecting items before and after a customer leaves and waiting in their car to limit the amount of people in the salon.
The state also requires that customers aren’t allowed to touch nail polish when selecting colors. Signs are posted throughout the salon reminding clients to social distance.
“We are depending on our customers to do self-screening, and we would love that everybody walks through the door, wears a mask,” Freeman said.
Face masks or fabric face coverings should always be worn by employers, employees, contractors, and clients while inside the salon, even if individuals are practicing social distancing.
Employees must also change their gloves often throughout the day.
