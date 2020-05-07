Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS SALON
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas’ judge’s decision to jail a hair salon owner for defying restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus has drawn criticism from the governor and state attorney general. A judge in Dallas found Shelley Luther in contempt of court and sentenced her Tuesday to seven days behind bars. Luther says she had to reopen her Dallas salon because she wouldn't have been able feed her kids otherwise. But Judge Eric Moye says Luther expressed no “contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott called on the judge Wednesday to release Luther from jail.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK POLITICS
Face masks make a political statement in era of coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement. While not yet as loaded as a “Make America Great Again” hat, the mask is increasingly a visual shorthand for a debate pitting those willing to follow health officials’ guidance over the coronavirus and cover their faces against those who feel it violates their freedom or buys into a threat they think is overblown. That resistance is fueled by some of the same people who object to other virus restrictions, but polling shows it goes well beyond the right wing of the GOP.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OIL-BUST-HOUSTON
Houston confronts one-two punch of COVID-19 and oil bust
HOUSTON (AP) — Oil busts aren't new for Houston, known as the energy capital of the world. But Houston is now in uncharted territory _ grappling with an oil downturn in the middle of a pandemic. The coronavirus has shut down much of Houston’s economy, slashing jobs and revenue. The city could have a budget deficit of about $200 million. At the same time, the price of oil plunged as demand plummeted due to the worldwide lockdown. A third of Houston’s economy depends on oil. Economists say this one-two punch from COVID-19 and the collapse in oil prices will make it much harder for Houston to recover financially.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENTAGON
Esper, in first trip since March, defends antivirus efforts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is taking new steps to highlight and defend a Pentagon approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic that some Democrats have criticized as slow and disjointed. Esper is flying to the headquarters of U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to meet with Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who is spearheading the military’s support for civilian agencies combating the virus. It is Esper’s first trip beyond Washington since he visited Norfolk, Virginia, in late March to join President Donald Trump in sending off the hospital ship Comfort. Thursday's trip comes as Trump pushes to reopen the country.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Houston approves rent relief program during pandemic
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s city council has approved a $15 million program to help residents who have been economically troubled by the coronavirus and are struggling to pay their rent. The program approved Wednesday will provide qualified low-to-moderate income Houston residents up to $1,056 in rental assistance for each of the months of April and May. The program, to be paid for by federal funding from the CARES Act, is expected to help at least 7,000 households. Houston joins other cities in Texas, including Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, with similar rental assistance programs.
TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE SHAKEUP
Trump's top spy pick vows he won't politicize intelligence
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick to be the nation’s top intelligence official, congressman John Ratcliffe, is adamant that if confirmed he will not allow politics to color information he takes to the president. The director of the Office of National Intelligence oversees the nation’s 16 spy agencies. During a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, the Texas Republican consistently told lawmakers he would communicate intelligence to Trump even if he knew the president strongly disagreed with it. Fueling skepticism from some senators is Trump’s firing or forcing out of at least seven top U.S. intelligence officials since last summer.
AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-CONTRACEPTION
Justices wary of 'Obamacare' birth control coverage changes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems concerned about the sweep of Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. That's a requirement that comes from the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” It's the third day of arguments conducted by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The health law says most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women in their insurance plans. The Trump administration acted to broaden an exemption that previously applied to houses of worship. But the change has been blocked by courts.
SUPREME COURT-AP COURTSIDE
AP Courtside: Who flushed? Phone arguments' unresolved issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has finished its first week of arguments by phone, with live audio available also for the first time. The three days of hearings were remarkably smooth, even as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participated from her Baltimore hospital room, Justice Stephen Breyer was briefly kicked off the line and there was a strange noise during arguments that sounded a lot like a toilet flush. Ginsburg is being treated for an infection caused by a gallstone. Breyer says he got cut off during arguments in a case about robocalls when someone tried calling him. And it's not clear what the toilet flushing-like sound was.
IOWA TRUCKER-KILLINGS
Trucker from Iowa charged in 1990s slayings of 3 women
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators in Iowa have arrested a former long-haul trucker suspected of killing two women in Wyoming and a third in Tennessee in the early 1990s. Police arrested 58-year-old Clark Perry Baldwin on Wednesday at his home in Waterloo, Iowa, on warrants from Tennessee and Wyoming charging him in the three killings. He’s being held in the Black Hawk County jail pending extradition proceedings. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that “advances in technology” linked Baldwin to the crimes. He's charged in the 1992 killings of two unidentified women in Wyoming and the 1991 slaying in Tennessee of a pregnant woman, Pamela McCall, and her fetus.
MURPHY OIL HEADQUARTERS
Murphy Oil moving headquarters from Arkansas to Texas
EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. is closing its El Dorado, Arkansas, headquarters and is moving to Houston. The independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company on Wednesday cited the steep drop in crude oil prices in its decision to close the El Dorado office, which has about 80 employees. The company said the move came after it exhausted other cost-saving measures, including cutting capital expenditures in half. The firm also is closing an office in Canada that employs 110 people and is consolidating all worldwide staff activities in its Houston office.