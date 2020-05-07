Lufkin ISD plans to hold ‘hybrid’ graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

What that looks like for Lufkin ISD seniors is the opportunity to cross the stage in the Tom Jack Lucas auditorium with a maximum of six family members attending. Each student will be scheduled in fifteen-minute increments, three students at a time. Family members can rest assured that they will be spaced out 25 feet in the hallway and that the seats in the auditorium will be frequently sanitized before the next family comes in. There will be a photographer who will take the student’s photo and a compilation video that will include all graduates, valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, and messages from Superintendent Lynn Torres and the Board of Trustees. This video will be shared through the district’s website, and each graduate will receive a copy with their diploma. Each graduate will also receive a cap and gown photo.