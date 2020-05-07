NFL schedule release highlights changes for 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL released its schedule and as far as they’re concerned, there will be a season. Super Bowl champs come out of the gate fast as Patrick Mahomes and his crew open at home on September 10. They’ll host the Houston Texans in Kansas City. That’s the first game on the exciting NFL docket; two young gunslingers Mahomes and DeShaun Watson are great choices to kick off the league’s 100th anniversary.
Other key QB matchups involving Mahomes, includes a week three showdown in Baltimore where the reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson will host the Super Bowl MVP. For the first time in 20 the Patriots won’t have Tom Brady; Jarrett Stidham takes over. Can Bill Belichick beat KC without TB?
But don’t think Brady gets off easy without playing the Chiefs; week 12 Brady and his new team Tampa host KC. By that time we’ll know if the Bucs are for real and if Brady can jumpstart a franchise that hasn’t tasted the playoffs on a consistent level to match the appearances Brady’s played in.
The Cowboys are getting the prime time treatment six times, beginning on the road to face the Rams in their new stadium in the first of their six must see tv games. On Thanksgiving they host Washington.
Houston Texans will be an interesting team, as Bill O’Brien now is officially coach and GM. Last year the GM tag was on an interim basis. Opening on the road in KC will be a big test for his Texans, in the playoffs they blew a 24 point lead against the Chiefs, losing by 20.
NFL season will be an exciting one this year; the only common opponent they all face is COVID-19. Here’s hoping they can dodge the villain of 2020.
