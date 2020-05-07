NFL schedule release highlights changes for 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL released its schedule and as far as they’re concerned, there will be a season. Super Bowl champs come out of the gate fast as Patrick Mahomes and his crew open at home on September 10. They’ll host the Houston Texans in Kansas City. That’s the first game on the exciting NFL docket; two young gunslingers Mahomes and DeShaun Watson are great choices to kick off the league’s 100th anniversary.