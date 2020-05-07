Texans could soon have to start looking for work to keep unemployment benefits if reopening continues

Cisco Gamez, spokesperson for the commission, declined to confirm the exact trigger for reinstating the work-search requirements but said that “it’s definitely going to happen at some point.” He said Executive Director Ed Serna “mentioned the potential for ... reinstating work-search requirements” during a briefing with lawmakers, but nothing is set in stone. If those requirements were reinstated, Gamez said, they’d need approval from the agency’s commissioners. Texans would receive at least two weeks’ notice, he said.