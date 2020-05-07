Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for another beautiful and mostly sunny day today. Breezy southerly winds have returned and will lead to a quick warm up into the lower to middle 80s for afternoon highs. Skies are clear for now but cloud cover is expected to increase later today and overnight. Storms roll in throughout the day tomorrow along and ahead of our next cold front, beginning just after midnight for our northern counties before dipping into Deep East Texas by the afternoon. Strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning will be possible within these storms and will likely make this system disruptive as it moves through your area. Widespread severe weather does not appear likely, but isolated severe storms that develop along this cold front could generate some damaging winds and quarter size hail. The cold front will clear East Texas later on Friday evening and will lead to clear skies and cool temperatures by Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures look to range in the 70s over the weekend and a drier airmass in place will really make it feel nice outside. We will see a second weak cold front move through on Sunday, although temperatures look to remain unaffected and no rain will come from this frontal passage. More sunshine on Monday as our slow warming trend begins to take hold over the area. Afternoon highs will slowly climb back into the middle 80s by next Wednesday with a fair mix of sun and clouds over the first half of the next workweek.